STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvaiyaru Thyagaraja Aradhana fest cut to one day

The duration of the 175th Thyagaraja Aradhana festival, which was scheduled to be held at Tiruvaiyaru for five days from January 18,  has been reduced to one day.

Published: 13th January 2022 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2022 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of 174th Thyagaraja Aradhana festival, 2021

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The duration of the 175th Thyagaraja Aradhana festival, which was scheduled to be held at Tiruvaiyaru for five days from January 18,  has been reduced to one day. The festival will now be held on January 22, following the rapid spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19. 

The festival which used to coincide with the death anniversary of Saint Thyagaraja, one of the Carnatic music trinity, used to attract a large number of musicians from across the country and abroad. However, this year, Sri Thyagabrahma Mahotsava Sabha, which is organising the festival, has decided to conduct the festival only on January 22 (Pagula Panchami), the day the poet attained siddhi. The programmes scheduled from January 18 to January 21 remain cancelled.

On January 22, the Unchavriti procession will be taken from the street where Thyagarajar lived and special ablutions will be performed at his ashram. A limited number of musicians  will pay homage to Thyagaraja by rendering his Pancharatna kritis from 9 am to 10 am. Only 100 persons, including musicians, will be allowed inside the pandal during the proceedings. The public will not be allowed. Those who are rendering the pancharatna kritis have been told to bring their vaccination certificates.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thyagaraja Aradhana festival
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp