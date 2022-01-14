STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nagapattinam fishermen robbed by Sri Lankan assailants? 

A group of fishers from Pushpavanam in Nagapattinam district were assaulted and robbed allegedly by Sri Lankan assailants on Wednesday night.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of fishers from Pushpavanam in Nagapattinam district were assaulted and robbed allegedly by Sri Lankan assailants on Wednesday night. According to sources, the fishermen had gone to sea in a motorized boat, owned by one G Krishansamy (53), on Wednesday afternoon. They were fishing 13 nautical miles from Pushpavanam near IMBL (International Maritime Boundary Line) around 7 pm.

It is said that at least seven unidentified persons came in three motorized boats with sharp and blunt weapons and surrounded the Pushpavanam fishers’ boat. The group, allegedly from Sri Lanka, had asked the fishermen in Tamil to handover their belongings such as communication and navigation equipment, and threatened them with dire consequences. 

As the fishers refused, the group allegedly rained blows on them. Three fishers --  K Vijendran (25), K Gajendran (33), R Rajaguru (20) and S Stalin (28) from Pushpavanam Meenavar Colony in Vedaranyam Block -- were injured. After subduing the Pushpavanam fishers, the assailants forcefully took the igloo box used to store fish, cellphones, tools kit and Seer fish fishing net.

The injured fishers returned to Pushapavanam on wee hours on Thursday. They registered a complaint with the Coastal Security Group about the assault and robbery. A case has been registered in Marine Police Station in Vedaranyam and further investigations are underway.

‘Fishermen told to hand over equipment’
The group, allegedly from Sri Lanka, had asked the fishermen in Tamil to handover their belongings such as communication and navigation equipment, and threatened them with dire consequences

Secure release of 43 TN fishermen: CM
Rameswaram: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed deep disappointment over the extension of remand period for the 43 fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan court till January 27. On his Twitter page, the CM requested External Affairs Minister to secure their immediate release. The fishermen from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam were fishing near Neduntheevu when they were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on December 18, on charges of trespassing the International Maritime Boundary Line. 

