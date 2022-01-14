STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Governor, CM extend Pongal greetings to people of Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his message, said, “Pongal is a festival of Tamils, and this festival is interwoven in the cultural ethos of Tamils.

Participants trying to tame a bull at the first jallikattu of this season at Thatchankurichi in Pudukkottai district | M Muthu Kannan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending Pongal and Makar Sankranthi greetings to all, Governor RN Ravi on Thursday said, “Pongal festival is the celebration of harvest, and giving thanks to the Sun God for providing us life, energy, and vitality.  On this day, we offer our prayers to Gods for their blessings at the beginning of the ‘
Thai’ month.” 

Chief Minister MK Stalin, in his message, said, “Pongal is a festival of Tamils, and this festival is interwoven in the cultural ethos of Tamils.  Tamils do not treat agriculture as a profession but as their culture. Saint Thiruvalluvar hailed agriculture as the key aspect of the people. We celebrate this festival as an occasion to thank farmers and cattle. I appeal to you (people) not to gather in large numbers to prevent the spread of Covid-19.” 

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam, joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, PMK founder S Ramadoss, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, BJP State president K Annamalai and leaders of other political parties too extended greetings on the occasion.

