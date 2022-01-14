Lovers end lives over opposition from family

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A couple died by suicide allegedly because their parents were against their relationship.

Police identified them as Sandhya, 17, and Kathirvel, 23, and both were residents of Velampudhur village near Sholingur.

“While Sandhiya was a Class 12 student at a government school in Ammoor, Kathirvel was doing catering works in Kanchipuram. They were in love for over five years and their parents didn’t approve of their relationship,” said police.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sandhiya ended her life at a cow shed behind her house. Around four hours after the incident, Kathirvel also died by suicide in Neelagandarayanpettai, said the police sources. A case under Section 174 (death due to suicide) of the CrPC was registered.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline - 044 24640050.