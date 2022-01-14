STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Lovers end lives over opposition from family

“While Sandhiya was a Class 12 student at a government school in Ammoor, Kathirvel was doing catering works in Kanchipuram. 

Published: 14th January 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

Dead Body, Death

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

RANIPET: A couple died by suicide allegedly because their parents were against their relationship.
Police identified them as Sandhya, 17, and Kathirvel, 23, and both were residents of Velampudhur village near Sholingur.

“While Sandhiya was a Class 12 student at a government school in Ammoor, Kathirvel was doing catering works in Kanchipuram. They were in love for over five years and their parents didn’t approve of their relationship,” said police.

On Tuesday afternoon, Sandhiya ended her life at a cow shed behind her house. Around four hours after the incident, Kathirvel also died by suicide in Neelagandarayanpettai, said the police sources. A case under Section 174 (death due to suicide) of the CrPC was registered.

Assistance to overcome suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s Health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline - 044 24640050.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp