Puducherry to hike power tariff from April 1

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The power tariffs in Puducherry are set to go up with Puducherry Electricity department (PED) proposing an enhanced tariff for the fiscal 2022-2023, to be applicable from April 1, for its 5,11,829 consumers.

According to PED’s proposal to the Joint Electricity Regulation Authority (JERC), in addition to revision of tariff rates, a ‘Time of Day’ tariff in three categories have also been proposed to be introduced. While the charges will be normal from 6 am to 6 pm, it will be 120 percent of normal charge from 6 pm to 10 pm and from 10 pm to 6 am, it will be 90 percent of normal rates.

It will not be applicable to High tension and extra high tension (HT and EHT) consumers. Besides, a regulatory surcharge of 5 percent to be applicable to all categories of consumers as a percentage of total energy consumption and demand charges payable by the consumer towards recovery of accumulated deficit has also been proposed.

In the domestic category, the PED has proposed to increase the tariffs from `1.55 /KWH to `1.90 per KWH for consumption for the first 100 units and from Rs 2.60 to Rs 2.75 per KWH for the next consumption from 101 to 200 units, while keeping the rates unchanged for consumptions of 201 to 300 and above 300 units. The Fixed charges also remain the same.

In the commercial category (Low tension), no hike has been proposed, but a hike from Rs 5.45 per KVAh to Rs 5.50 per KVAh for HT commercial has been proposed. For small farmers, a hike in fixed charges from Rs 11 per HP to Rs 20 per HP per month has been proposed, while for other farmers, the hike is from Rs 50 per HP per month to Rs 75 per HP per month.