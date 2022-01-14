STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai: Master jallikattu anchor wields microphone to captivate audience

One of the major attractions in a jallikattu is the commentary, which, along with the tamers, crowd and bulls, makes the event a success.

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: One of the major attractions in a jallikattu is the commentary, which, along with the tamers, crowd and bulls, makes the event a success. The announcer or commentator plays multiple roles throughout the event. He makes sure that rules are followed, he cheers the tamers and the bulls which perform well and also chides those who don’t follow the rules. 

Speaking continuously for 6-7 hours is a no mean feat. Add the intense heat to the picture, and it just gets more difficult than one can imagine. One such person who is extremely popular in Pudukkottai for his speaking abilities is 35-year-old Senguttuvan. 

He single-handedly anchored the event in Thatchankuruchi in Pudukkottai on Thursday. He managed to hold a huge crowd captivated from 8 am to 2 pm. He set the mood at the beginning, speaking about the connection between Pudukkottai and Jallikattu. He enthused the bulls and tamers by announcing special prizes given by Ministers .

Hailing from Rappusal in Pudukkottai, Senguttuvan has been speaking at Jallikattu since he was  16. “I started off as a bull tamer. Then, I started raising a bull. At one of the jallikattu events I attended as a teenager, the announcer wasn’t speaking well. I just started speaking at an event after that. Since I spoke well and am also passionate about the sport, people liked my anchoring. I have spoken at more than 600 Jallikattu events after the 2017 protest,” Senguttuvan said. 

Speaking at local events till 2017, Senguttuvan rose to prominence after he was spotted at a jallikattu in Viralimalai. “I used to speak at small villages till 2017. Someone spotted me at a Pudukkottai event and invited me to other ones. I have spoken in 12 districts, and have set a record for speaking at a Viralimalai Jalikattu for 11 hours,” Senguttuvan beamed. Locals appreciate him for his inherent love for the sport, and his natural ability to speak, which make him a crowd puller.

“Senguttuvan’s judgments are always correct. He can speak about 15 bulls in 5 minutes,” said Senthil, a spectator. Senguttuvan spoke at the Avaniapuram Jallikattu last year, which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attended. He will be speaking at the Avaniapuram jallikattu on Friday. 

