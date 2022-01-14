STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaadi Vaasal opens in Thatchankurichi

Over 600 bulls take part in the first jallikattu of this Pongal season, 45 people sustain minor injuries; Covid-19 SOPs go for a toss

Thousands gathered on roofs and outside barricades at Thatchankurichi to watch the event. No one wore masks or practised social distancing | M Muthu Kannan

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Amid loud whistles, applause, and cheer, more than 600 bulls made their way through the Vaadi Vaasal at Thatchankurichi village on Thursday morning. Baiters were enthused and ready for the challenge of their first jallikattu in the State this Pongal season post the Covid-19 restrictions. 

At least 45 people, including baiters and spectators, sustained minor injuries and were provided first-aid on the spot. Five of them were sent to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital for further treatment. No major casualties were reported.  

The Thatchankurichi village saw more than usual participation since it was the first one in the district. Law Minister S Regupathy, Environment Minister Siva Meyyanathan, Collector Kavitha Ramu, Gandarvakottai MLA Chinnadurai inaugurated the event organised by Don Bosco Committee. The officials saw Jallikattu for an hour and handed over prizes to the tamers and bulls who performed well. 

As per the SoPs announced by the government, only 300 bulls and 150 spectators are allowed. Every participant must produce an RT-PCR negative test report and be fully vaccinated. Each bull should be accompanied by only two people.

While every tamer and bull owner produced a negative RT-PCR certificate and was vaccinated, no other norms were followed. Each bull was accompanied by a minimum of six people despite the rule stating two people. “We have taken every precaution possible. We have checked everyone’s vaccination status and Covid negative test report. We will ensure that only two people accompany a bull inside. The event has been free of any major incident and went off smoothly,” said Gandarvakottai Inspector Senthil Maran.

There was no gallery set up for spectators, just a VIP stand and one for prize distribution. Even then, thousands of people gathered on rooftops and outside the barricades. No one wore masks and no social distancing was practiced. Around 200 police personnel were deployed at the location. However, the SOPs were still not followed. The Jallikattu began at 8 am and went on till 2 pm. Almost 680 bulls were given tokens, of which 40 were not allowed to go inside due to paucity of time.

HC tells cops to consider petition for rooster fight
Chennai; The Madras High Court has directed the Inspector at Bhavani Police Station in Erode district to consider an application seeking permission for holding rooster fight at Vadamalaipalayam village in the district subject to Covid-19 regulations. A Division Bench comprising Justices M Kalayanasundaram and V Sivgnanam, directed the police to consider the representation of C Ganapathi of Vadamalaipalayam, and disposed of his petition. Ganapathi had sought a court direction to the police to grant him permission for holding the event from January 14 to 17 subject to the conditions imposed by the Court in 2019. His counsel said permission can be granted as the government had already permitted jallikattu. ENS 

