STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Puducherry Lt Governor plays good samaritan, helps injured woman in Chennai get hospitalised

The Lt Governor herself checked the health condition of the woman inside the ambulance before she was taken to the hospital.

Published: 15th January 2022 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2022 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan played a good samaritan by helping a middle aged woman, who swooned and fell off her scooter while riding in Chennai, get admitted to hospital in time.

Soundararajan was in Chennai on Friday to celebrate Pongal festival at her home with kith and kin.

In the course of the celebration of the harvest festival, Soundararajan saw a woman fall off the scooter outside her residence in Saligramam there.

Immediately, she arranged for an ambulance to take the woman to the hospital.

The Lt Governor herself checked the health condition of the woman inside the ambulance before she was taken to the hospital.

A release from the office of Lt Governor here said that Tamilisai had been in Chennai (to celebrate Pongal festival).

Soundararajan's timely intervention to save the woman was lauded by all those present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamilisai Soundarajan
India Matters
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File Photo for Representational Purpose| AP)
India logs 2.68 lakh Covid cases, 402 deaths in a day; Omicron tally reaches 6,041
Patient infected with COVID-19 being treated at a Covid-19 care centre at Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Positivity rate up but fresh Covid-19 cases see slight dip
The first jallikattu event in Madurai began successfully at Avaniyapuram. (Photo| EPS)
Ministers flag off Palamedu jallikattu in Madurai amid Covid safety protocols
For representational purposes
Maharashtra to have a village of books in every district soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp