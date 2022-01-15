TN Govt to install statue for Pennycuick in his native town in England: CM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the Tamil Nadu government will install a statue of Colonel John Pennycuick, the British engineer who built the Mullaiperiyar dam, in his native town of Camberley in England.

The Tamils living in Camberley have obtained permission from St Peter's Church for installing the statue of Pennycuick.



In a statement here, the Chief Minister recalled that Pennycuick had built the Mullaiperiyar dam, which is considered as the lifeline of many southern districts, amidst many hindrances, by spending his own money.

"I am happy that I make this announcement about installing his statue at his native town on his birth anniversary," he said.



Stalin recalled that Colonel Pennycuick completed the Mullaiperiyar dam in 1895 by his sheer hard work and this dam has been catering to the irrigation and drinking water requirements of the people in the districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram.

At present, 2,19,840.81 acres of land are getting irrigation through this dam. When the British government was not in a position to extend continuous funding for the Mullaiperiyar dam, Pennycuick sold out his ancestral properties in England and completed the construction of this dam.



The Chief Minister also recalled that Tamils in the southern districts have been celebrating his birth anniversary in a grand manner every year and to honour his works, people offer Pongal to him. Also, the people of these districts have been naming their children after Pennycuick.

On June 15, 2,000, former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi unveiled the statue of the British engineer at the PWD complex in Tallakulam in Madurai district. Also, a memorial has been built at Lowercamp in the Theni district and the bus terminus in Theni has been named after Pennycuick.



Stalin said the State government has been taking legal steps to increase the water level to its full storage capacity of 152 feet. Stalin also said his government would never give up its right over the Mullaiperiyar dam.