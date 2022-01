By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Srivilliputhur Town police have booked AIADMK MLA EM Manraj and two others for allegedly verbally abusing a woman member of the party. A purported audio clip of the MLA abusing the woman has gone viral on social media.

S Reeta (42), provided money to Manraj for election campaign activities. But when asked to repay the amount, he refused and verbally abused her. Based on Reeta’s complaint, police booked Manraj and AIADMK members Innaciammal, M Ramaya Pandian and P Muniyandi.