Coimbatore: Over four months after a 16-year-old girl went missing, police issue lookout notice against her tuition teacher

CHENNAI: Police have issued a lookout notice against a teacher in connection with the case of a missing 16-year-old girl at Saravanampatti in Coimbatore.

The girl, studying Class XI in a government school, has been reported missing since July 30, 2021. She had told her parents that she is going shopping. But she failed to return home. Following this, her parents lodged a complaint with the Saravanampatti police who registered a case and launched a probe.

According to some reports, a police investigation revealed that the girl has been abducted by her tuition teacher Manimaran (40), a native of Attur in Salem district.

Against this backdrop, he was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December last.

Manimaran is already married and has a child. Lately, Manimaran is also said to be involved in a girl missing case in Nagercoil as well.

