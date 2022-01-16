STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 effect: Tamil Nadu declares holiday for Classes 10 to 12 till January 31

While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes were being held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades.

Published: 16th January 2022 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Schools reopen, Zinc tablets, Tamil Nadu schools

Adhearing to Covid safety measures, schools have reopened for students of class 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | R Satish Babu,EPS)

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday announced that physical classes for students in Classes 10 to 12 will be suspended till January 31, as COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the State.  Revision examinations for these students, scheduled to be conducted from January 19, have also been deferred until further notice.

Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed, the government said. While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes were being held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 patients throw caution to the wind, travel in autos and cabs putting at risk lives of fellow Chennaites

Schools had reopened only two months ago after a gap of 19 months. However, in the first week of January, with a surge in cases, Chief Minister MK Stalin said schools would be closed for students in Classes 1 to 9, lessons reverting to online mode. Students in Classes 10 to 12 were asked to go to school for physical classes and to get vaccinated.

Asked if school closure now would affect the vaccination of children aged 15-17, health secretary J Radhakrishnan told The New Indian Express, "Of the 33 lakh eligible children in this age group, about 23 lakh are school-bound. Almost 100 per cent of these students are vaccinated unless they were unwilling or had health issues. We are working towards vaccinating the rest of the children in this age group with a door-to-door campaign."

(With inputs from Online Desk)

