COVID: Tamil Nadu arranges 950 beds with oxygen support, says TM Anbarasan

The arrangement has been made at the Chennai trade centre to accommodate COVID patients.

Published: 16th January 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 07:04 PM   |  A+A-

A make-shift Covid-19 ward set up in Chennai on Thursday, Jan 6, 2022

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)

By ANI

CHENNAI: For tackling rising Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu Minister TM Anbarasan on Sunday said that the Government has made an arrangement of 950 beds with the oxygen support where the preference will be given to the frontline workers for the treatment of the disease.

The arrangement has been made at the Chennai trade centre to accommodate COVID patients.

"An arrangement of 950 beds with oxygen support has been done in the Chennai trade centre to accommodate Covid19 patients. The front line workers are given first preference to be treated here," Anbarasan said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday declared a holiday in schools for all classes till January 31.

The State Government has also postponed the exams that were scheduled to be held on January 19.

"Schools have been declared shut in Tamil Nadu for all classes, due to an increase in the number of COVID19 cases in the State. The exams which were supposed to be held on January 19 are now postponed," read the release from Tamil Nadu government statement.

Meanwhile, there are currently 1,31,007 active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. The cumulative death toll of the State stood at 36,967. While the cumulative recoveries in the state stood at 27,47,974. 

