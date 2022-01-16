STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu declares holiday for Classes 10 to 12 till January 31

While a holiday has already been declared for students of classes 1 to 9, physical classes were being held in schools only for those in the 10-12 grades.

Schools reopen, Zinc tablets, Tamil Nadu schools

Adhearing to Covid safety measures, schools have reopened for students of class 10 and 11 in Tamil Nadu. (Photo | R Satish Babu,EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday declared holidays till January 31 for school students of standards 10-12 too in the wake of surging Covid cases.

Examinations scheduled from January 19 for students of classes 10 and 12 have been postponed, the government said.

However, considering the welfare of students against the background of rising virus cases, an official release here said "holiday is declared for students of all classes including those in grades 10, 11 and 12 till January 31.

"Fresh dates for the examinations would be announced later for classes 10 and 12," the release added.

On January 5, announcing fresh curbs to tackle the virus spread, the government had barred physical classes for students of classes 1 to 9 in all schools across the state and had permitted it for only those in 10-12 standards.

Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 23,989 new cases and 11 fatalities.

This took the total number of cases reported so far to 29,15,948 and the death toll to 36,967.

