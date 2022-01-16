Tasmac reaps bumper harvest on Pongal day, rakes in over Rs 317 crore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the criticism regarding Tasmac outlets remaining open despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, liquor worth more than Rs 317 crore was sold from these shops across the State on January 14 — Pongal day. The single-day sale was more than twice the amount sold on New Year’s Eve. Between January 12 and 14, Tasmac netted a revenue of Rs 675.19 crore.

Sources said Friday also witnessed big sales because it is followed by two dry days — Thiruvalluvar Day and full lockdown, on January 15 and 16. On Pongal, the Madurai zone topped the sales, netting Rs 68.76 crore, followed by Tiruchy, with Rs 65.52 crore. Chennai and Coimbatore zones registered Rs 59.68 crore and Rs 59.65 crore respectively. On January 12 and 13, liquor worth Rs 155.06 crore and Rs 203.05 crore respectively was sold. The Madurai zone also topped the sales for the three-day period, raking in over Rs 144 crore.

Tasmac outlets are expected to be swarmed again on Monday, as it is also followed by a dry day — Ramalingar Ninaivu Naal, on January 18.

On January 8, before the full lockdown was implemented in the State, Tasmac sold liquor worth Rs 217.96 crore. It made Rs 147.69 crore on New Year’s Eve, slightly less than in the previous two years.

On January 11, Tasmac issued SOPs to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It mandated six-feet distance between customers, a five-person limit at counter, and mask-wearing for all employees and customers.

However, the SOPs were flouted in many parts of the State. The State government has also been criticised on social media for allowing liquor shops to function amid the spike in Covid-19 cases.

On an average, State-owned Tasmac sells liquor worth about Rs 130 crore daily through more than 5,000 shops.

