Tiruchy: Spectator and bull owner killed, scores suffer injuries in jallikattu

T Balamurugan (19) of Avaniyapuram, who had come to watch the sport, was gored to death by a bull near the collection point in Madurai on Friday.

Published: 16th January 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of a participant at a jallikattu event on the outskirts of Coimbatore | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A bull owner and a spectator were gored to death in Madurai and Tiruchy over the past two days. Police said Meenatchi Sundaram (29) of Srirangam, an auto driver and jallikattu enthusiast, was killed while bringing his bull to Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy district for jallikattu on Saturday. At least 52 people, including an organiser, sustained minor injuries in the meet and were given medical aid through the 108 emergency facility at the spot. Nearly 480 bulls and over 150 tamers took part.

T Balamurugan (19) of Avaniyapuram, who had come to watch the sport, was gored to death by a bull near the collection point in Madurai on Friday. “Horns pierced his chest. Though he was given first aid and rushed to hospital, he was declared brought dead,” sources said. Besides this, nearly 80 persons were injured during the event. No bulls were injured at Avaniyapuram.

