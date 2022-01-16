Veteran journalist Dorairaj passes away in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Veteran journalist S Dorairaj, who has worked for several media outlets in a career that spanned over 4 decades, passed away on Saturday at Tiruchirappalli. He was 70.

Condoling the journalist’s demise and expressing grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin said Dorairaj used his journalistic work, beginning from 1980s,, as a tool for the uplift of the ordinary people and to secure their rights. A humanist, with a liberal- Left outlook, he had worked for media outlets including the Press Trust of India, The Hindu, Frontline and Link, Stalin said in a statement.