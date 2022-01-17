More people get cars in Krishnagiri, thanks to Covid

Sivaguru S By

Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Disruption of public transport system and fear of contracting infection pushed up demand for personal vehicles in the district during the second wave of pandemic last year. Over 500 additional cars were registered in Hosur RTO in 2021 than in the previous year. Ambulance registration increased to 15. Meanwhile, motorcycle and scooter numbers reduced.

According to Hosur Regional Transport Officer KS Duraisamy, "The pandemic instilled fear among the people about using public transportation. So car registration increased to 2,226 cars in 2021, whereas 1,683 cars were registered during 2020. Also, ambulance vehicle registration increased to 15 in 2021 from one in the previous year. Apart from this, motorcycle and scooter registrations decreased to 14,118 against 14,982 in 2020, as many were affected by Covid-19."

He added, registration of educational institution buses reduced to ten bus last against 22 in 2020. However, as a new industry was set up near Kelamangalam, private service vehicle registration raised to 73 against ten in 2020.

Meanwhile, 427 goods carrier vehicle were registered in 2021, whereas only 298 in 2020.

Vehicles detained and fined:

Hosur is at the inter-state border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. There are two checkposts, along with Bagalur check post and Hosur RTO to check vehicles.

In 2020, a total of 212 vehicles were detained over violations. A tax amount of Rs 32. 20 crore was collected, along with compounding fee of Rs 3.77 crore. Totally Rs 35. 97 crore was procured by the officials.

In 2021, 572 vehicles were detained and the revenue collection increased to Rs 44.75 crore - including Rs 39.69 crore tax and Rs 5.06 crore compounding fee.