STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

More people get cars in Krishnagiri, thanks to Covid

The pandemic instilled fear among the people about using public transportation. So car registration increased to 2,226 cars in 2021, says Hosur Regional Transport Officer KS Duraisamy.

Published: 17th January 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2022 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

automobiles, electric vehicles, diesel vehicles

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Disruption of public transport system and fear of contracting infection pushed up demand for personal vehicles in the district during the second wave of pandemic last year.  Over 500 additional cars were registered in Hosur RTO in 2021 than in the previous year. Ambulance registration increased to 15. Meanwhile, motorcycle and scooter numbers reduced.

According to Hosur Regional Transport Officer KS Duraisamy, "The pandemic instilled fear among the people about using public transportation. So car registration increased to 2,226 cars in 2021, whereas 1,683 cars were registered during 2020. Also, ambulance vehicle registration increased to 15 in 2021 from one in the previous year. Apart from this, motorcycle and scooter registrations decreased to 14,118 against 14,982 in 2020, as many were affected by Covid-19."

He added, registration of educational institution buses reduced to ten bus last against 22 in 2020. However, as a new industry was set up near Kelamangalam, private service vehicle registration raised to 73 against ten in 2020.

Meanwhile, 427 goods carrier vehicle were registered in 2021, whereas only 298 in 2020.

Vehicles detained and fined:

Hosur is at the inter-state border of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. There are two checkposts, along with Bagalur check post and Hosur RTO to check vehicles.

In 2020, a total of 212 vehicles were detained over violations. A tax amount of Rs 32. 20 crore was collected, along with compounding fee of Rs 3.77 crore. Totally Rs 35. 97 crore was procured by the officials.

In 2021, 572 vehicles were detained and the revenue collection increased to Rs 44.75 crore - including Rs 39.69 crore tax and Rs 5.06 crore compounding fee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
public transport system personal vehicles Covid-19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India records 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; positivity rate 19.65 per cent
A teenager receives her first dose of vaccine for COVID-19 at a college in Mumbai, India, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Omicron a 'deviant' from pandemic progression script: Virologist Jacob ohn
Omicron variant: Hospitalisation under 4 per cent, finds latest study
Image of a women SHG used for representational purpose only (File | Express)
With men jobless, rural women in Bengal turn bread winners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp