Puducherry govt directs all Group A officers to attend office at full strength

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry government on Monday directed all Group 'A' officers and officers from the level of Under Secretary to heads of departments, heads of offices and other administrative heads to attend office at full strength.

The new instructions issued by the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms will remain in effect till 31st January for government offices in the Union territory.

Group B and C officials need to attend office as per requirement with 50% staff strength, it said. Persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees will be exempted from attending office, but are required to work from home. However, the 50% limit is not applicable to essential services departments, revenue generating departments and other departments involved in Covid-related activities, said the order. The administrative secretaries will be competent to decide the level of attendance depending upon the functional requirement of the departments under their control.

All officers and staff residing in containment zones will be exempted from coming to offices till the containment zone is de-notified.

Those officers and staff who are not attending office and working from home have to be available on telephone and other electronic means of communications at all times.

Meetings, as far as possible, will be conducted on video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors are to be avoided.

All officers and staff have to ensure strict compliance with Covid appropriate behaviour. Besides, heads of offices have to ensure 100 percent vaccination of officers as well as proper cleaning and sanitisation of the workplace and non-crowding in corridors and canteens.