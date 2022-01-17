Puducherry: Thirty health department staff test positive for COVID-19 in a week

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry health department workers including doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past one week, said Health Department Director on Sunday.

Director of Puducherry Health and Family Welfare Services Dr G Sriramulu, "In the last one week, 30 health department staffs including 12 doctors have tested positive and are undergoing treatment. The Government Hospital for Chest Disease is has been converted to a Covid Care Center and out of the 180 beds, 43 were occupied by patients on Sunday. Additionally, 160 beds are readied in Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital."

According to a statement from the health department, 1,160 new positive cases were recorded in UT, with this the total increases to 1,37,710. Including 142 new recoveries, the total stands at 1,28,021. The total number of deaths in the region has increased to 1,887 in the UT.

The department also asked private medical colleges to admit Covid-19 patients under government quota. Meanwhile, the government asked private medical hospitals to transfer patients to other hospitals by informing them in advance.