Trained elephant tramples mahout to death in Tamil Nadu's Pollachi district

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A mahout attached to the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) was trampled to death by a 12-year-old Kumki elephant 'Ashok' at Kozhikamuthi tribal settlement near Topslip in Pollachi on Sunday.

The incident happened when V Arumugam (45), a tribal resident of Kozhikamuthi, and his assistant (Kavadi) Murugan took Ashok for grazing on Sunday morning. The tusker turned wild suddenly and tried to attack Murugan.

The mahout attempted to prevent the attack but the kumki injured Arumugam. He was rushed to Pollachi Government Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The elephant was brought to the camp five years ago from Vandalur zoo.

MG Ganesan, Deputy Director of ATR, said that they suspect that the kumki was angry since the animal was experiencing the start of Musth (behavioural changes). Meanwhile, Arumugam's kin demanded compensation from the State government.

"We gave 25,000 as initial compensation and we will write to the State government, seeking to sanction the remaining compensation of Rs 9,75,000. Currently, his son is an undergraduate and based on his qualification, steps will be taken to provide a government job under compassionate grounds in future with the State government nod," Ganesan said.

Ulanthy Forest Ranger A Kasilingam said that Ashok is under the care of Kavadi Murugan.

ATR director promises job

Meanwhile, Arumugam’s kin demanded compensation from the State government. "We gave 25,000 as initial compensation and we will write to the State government, seeking to sanction the remaining compensation of Rs 9,75,000. Currently, his son is an UG student and based on his qualification, steps will be taken to provide a government job under compassionate grounds," said Ganeshan