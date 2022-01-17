Virudhunagar police arrest complainant against former AIADMK minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Vijaya Nallathambi, who is one of the complainants against former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in a job scam case, was arrested by the Virudhunagar District Crime Branch (DCB) police at Kovilpatti on Sunday. He was arrested for cheating a person of Rs 30 lakh by promising a job in Aavin.

Following complaints made by several persons, including AIADMK Ramuthevanpatti Union Secretary Nallathambi, former minister Bhalaji was arrested before being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, on November 15 last year, S Ravindran lodged a complaint with the DCB that he gave Rs 30 lakh to Nallathambi, who had assured him that he would get his son-in-law a job at Aavin through Bhalaji. However, his son-in-law never got the job.

After the complaint, Nallathambi had allegedly been on the run. Early on Sunday, the DCB arrested him at Kovilpatti. Meanwhile, minister Bhalaji submitted a petition to the DCB that he will cooperate with its inquiry.

In his letter, he said, "I am residing in Balaji Nagar, Thiruthangal and I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. I request you to issue a summon for my appearance at any time at the aforementioned address."