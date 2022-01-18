STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid Covid surge, all schools and colleges shut in Puducherry till January 31

Published: 18th January 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry education minister A Namassivayam (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Schools and colleges in Puducherry have been closed by the education department till January 31 in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in the Union territory.

Stating this in a video release, Puducherry Education Minister A Namassivayam said schools had already been shut for students from Class 1 to Class 9. Due to administering the Covid vaccine for students aged 15 to 18 and upwards, classes for those in 10th to 12th and colleges were being continued.

But now with the daily surge, all schools and colleges have been declared closed from Tuesday till January 31, said the minister while cautioning students to remain at home and maintain Covid appropriate safety measures. Online classes will continue, he said.

Nearly 60 to 65 percent of students aged between 15 to 18 have been administered the vaccine against Covid. Parents of about 20 percent of the students have not given approval for their wards to get vaccinated. Around 80 percent have given approval for vaccination. Once the schools reopen, the remaining 15 percent of students whose parents have given approval will be vaccinated, he said.

Puducherry reported 2093 fresh Covid cases and three deaths on Tuesday. The test positivity rate is 34.72 percent.

