‘Custodial’ death: Family of disabled man gets Rs 10 lakh

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Expressing grief over the death of a disabled man after his arrest by Namakkal police, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh to his family. He also ordered a CB-CID probe into the incident.

Prabhakaran (45) and his wife Hamsala were arrested on January 11 in connection with a theft at the residence of a shop owner and lodged in Namakkal sub-jail. The next day, Prabhakaran fell ill and died at a government hospital. His kin alleged that Prabhakaran, who belonged to Scheduled Caste community, died due to police torture. Members of VCK and CPM protested seeking action against the cops. A case was registered and constable Kulandhaivel and Sub-Inspectors Poongodi and Chandira were suspended.

Meanwhile, AIADMK joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said deaths during interrogation of suspects have been increasing since the DMK came to power. “Due to pressure from higher-ups over disposing of pending cases quickly, assaults on police personnel in public places and political pressure, policemen divert their angst at the suspects,” he said.