Omicron no bar, farmers’ efforts bear fruit as thavun sales gain pace 

TENKASI: Omicron has failed to affect the thavun (edible portion of buried palmyra palm seed) season in the southern districts as the roadside vendors are all busy selling it to the public.

A farmer-turned-roadside vendor from Alangulam, M Selvam, said the thavun season lasts for nearly three months and it takes around 40 days for the nungu to become the palmyra palm fruit. "After burying the fruits, we have to wait about 50 to 70 days to unearth quality thavuns," said M Selvam, adding he was one among the vendors who sold thavun to Rahul Gandhi last February during his visit to the district for election campaign.

The roadside vendors of the district are selling the thavun mainly in Alangulam, Mahilvannathapuram and Ramachandrapattinam.

Another vendor in Nallur Vilakku, S Rajendran said due to the spread of COVID-19, the number of people visiting Courtallam and other tourist spots went down in 2021 and 2022. "This affected the sales of thavun in the town and village areas. Hence, the vendors and some farmers have been forced to bring the thavun to the distant crowded cities like Tirunelveli for sales," he said.

A vendor in Tirunelveli, R Chandran, said he will be able to take home around Rs 400 to Rs 600 after spending for fuel and two meals daily if he sells the thavun in Tirunelveli Town area from 10am to 4pm. He also said the thavuns that are taken out of the palm seed will get wasted if they are not sold in a couple of hours.

The vendors are selling about 15 thavuns wrapped in palm leaves for Rs 50.

A Chelladurai of Nallur, a regular customer of Selvam, said he buys at least two parcels of thavuns daily from him. "The palm leaves which are used to wrap the thavuns give a pleasant smell to the food. I avoid bargaining when I purchase thavun as I know how much effort the farmers and the vendors have to put in to feed me with this traditional food," he said.

Appreciating Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu's recent order urging the police officials not to harass the traders of palm products, Chandran also demanded the State government to organise special camps to register the palm tree workers under the welfare board of the Labour department.

However, the officials said such workers could register themselves with the Tamil Nadu Palm Tree Workers Welfare Board online without visiting the office or camps.