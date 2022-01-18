Pallapalayam lake now waste-free

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Birds arriving at the Pallapalayam lake finally got their home back, as the water body is free of garbage.

Based on a report published in TNIE on December 17, about garbage dumping threatening the birds and environment, the local body has cleared the waste and the surroundings of the lake.

V Chithran a regular birder at the lake, said the lake could not host even resident birds like Common Sandpiper (Actitis hypoleucos), lapwings (Subfamily vanellinae) and Common Snipe (Gallinago Gallinago) as garbage was dumped.

Assistant Director of Panchayat Dwaraganath and EO of Pallapalayam Panchayat C Ravikumar swung into action after the TNIE report. The garbage was cleared and the Pallapalayam Panchayat is taking steps to prevent dumping of waste in future.

Dumped debris and covered the pathway of Pallapalayam lake. (File Photo)

"Most of the garbage dumped around the lake came from the TASMAC shop situated close by and the floating population. The TASMAC shop is no longer functioning. We are also constantly monitoring the place to control waste disposal," Ravikumar said,

Chithran requested the panchayat to put up boards to raise awareness among people on the need to keep the water body and its vicinity free of trash