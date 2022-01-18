STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Salem farmers capture fox for ritual, court trouble

'Vanaganari' is a tradition where residents would trap a fox, tie its hind legs and make it travel through the village.

Published: 18th January 2022 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: A group of farmers landed in trouble on Monday after they captured a fox to celebrate 'Vanagnari' (a local harvest festival) in Vazhapadi. Forest officials launched a probe into the incident as foxes are an endangered species under the Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

On Monday, residents of Vazhapadi which include villages of Kottavadi, Ranganur, Mathoor, Periyakirshnapuram captured a fox from the forest range.  According to sources, 'Vanaganari' is a tradition where residents would trap a fox, tie its hind legs and make it travel through the village. Residents would watch the proceedings as it is believed that, prior to a new harvest season, a fox on the doorstep would bring a bountiful crop yield and prosperity. Later, the fox will be released into the forest near a temple. No harm is done to the animal during the celebration, villagers said.

R Gowtham, District Forest Officer, Salem told TNIE, "There has been no formal complaint. The matter came to light through social media sites. The staff were taken by surprise as this practice has not happened here in a long time. We are trying to identify those involved." Capturing foxes or hunting them is a criminal offence, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanaganari harvest festival fox
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp