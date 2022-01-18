STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six, including two students, drown in Tiruppur

Drowning

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: Six people, including two school students, drowned in Amaravathi River at Dharapuram in Tiruppur district on Monday evening.  According to police sources, a group of 30 friends and relatives of Annamalai Garden at Iduvai in Tiruppur city, left for Dindigul district on Monday morning for taking part in a festival at Muniyappa Temple at Ottanchattram town. 

After the festival, eight people returned to Tiruppur in a van. When they reached Dharapuram-Karur Road, near Amaravathi New Bridge, they parked the van along the road and decided to take a dip in the river. 
As soon as they entered the water, all the eight got sucked in by the river’s strong water currents, and they started shouting for help.  

A group of villagers, who tried in vain to rescue them, informed Dharapuram fire services personnel. A team of firemen managed to rescue Saran (16) and Jeeva (17) an admitted them to Dharapuram Government Hospital. Police identified the victims as M Amirtha Krishnan (18), R Sridhar (17), T Yuvan (19), T Mohan (17), M Sakkaravarman(18), and R Ranjith (20), a college student. Mohan and Sridhar are school students.
 

