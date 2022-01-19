STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At last, family bids adieu to darkness  

The family's five-year struggle ended last week when the authorities gave power connection to the house. On Tuesday, they finally dug a borewell for water so that they could fill the overhead tank.

Published: 19th January 2022 12:09 PM

By Sreemathi M
Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  After nearly five years, the family of M Marimuthu had a bright Pongal this time, literally. And, the family of four can call their house a home now, as they got electricity just before the harvest festival.

Sources said though Marimuthu, who runs a drinking-water-supply business, started staying in his new house in 2017, the authorities had not provided electricity connection citing the 11KV line passing above the house. "He had constructed the house after getting approval for the building plan from the panchayat union. He has also been paying tax for the house," they said.

Ask an overjoyed Marimuthu, he would say it is the petition to Speaker M Appavu and later the article that appeared in TNIE on October 24, 2021 that did the trick.

"The authorities installed two poles next to the house so that we could get the power connection. My children are now are able to attend online classes and our manual work load has reduced considerably," he added.

TNEB officials said though delayed, they ensured that the family get power supply.

