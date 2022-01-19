STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Land grabbers use fake courtroom to register sale deed in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri, busted

A local politician, Nagaraj, entered into a fictitious loan agreement with Rajendran on March, 2004, as if he had availed a loan of Rs 4 lakh for which Jagannathan's property was given as security.

By R Sivakumar
CHENNAI: In an "extraordinary case" where a sale deed was registered through forgery based on a fake arbitration award passed by a "film set-like courtroom" in Dharmapuri to usurp land, the Madras High Court has ordered the registration department to cancel the deed and record the encumbrance in the document.

A division bench of Justices PN Prakash and S Srimathy, which ordered sub-registrar of Dharmapuri (West) to quash the registration of sale deed dated May 2, 2017 and make appropriate entries in the encumbrance register based on a petition filed by KS Jagannathan (since deceased), said extraordinary cases needed extraordinary remedies.

"An arbitration centre had been established in Dharmapuri to make ordinary people believe that it is a regular court," the judges said. Jagannathan owned 25 acres of land at Adhiyamankottai in Dharmapuri district.

A local politician, Nagaraj, entered into a fictitious loan agreement with Rajendran on March, 2004, as if he had availed a loan of Rs 4 lakh for which Jagannathan's property was given as security. The loan document had a clause facilitating arbitration in case of dispute between the two.

Later, they cooked up a dispute and appointed advocate K Rajaram as an arbitrator to make a fake arbitration proceeding directing execution of sale deed in respect of eight acres and 16 cents of land, belonging to Jagannathan, in the name of Rajendran based on a fake arbitration award passed by the 'Asia-Pacific Arbitration Centre' run by AR Chandran. According to the petitioner’s counsel, Chandran was using a fake government emblem and was roaming around with paraphernalia, including two armed guards.

The judges said for perpetuating the fraud, the accused established a "film set-like courtroom" and Rajaram sat as an arbitrator and passed an award on a complete stranger's property. The deed was registered in 2017 with the sub-registrar office at Dharmapuri (West) as if the property was sold to Rajendran following an order of the district court that passed an ex-parte order based on Rajendran’s plea. 

After learning about the fake registration, Jagannathan lodged a complaint with police. Subsequently, the Dharmapuri district crime branch police registered a case and arrested Nagarajan, Rajendran, advocate Rajaram, AR Chandran, and his employees Kumar and Raja. Jagannathan later approached the high court with a writ petition. After his death, his legal heirs pursued the case.

'Film set-like courtroom', observes Madras HC

Terming it an "extraordinary case", the court said a "film set-like courtroom" was set up. "An arbitration centre had been established in Dharmapuri to make ordinary people believe that it is a regular court," the HC observed.

