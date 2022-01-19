STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No justification in keeping government liquor outlets open in TN amid rising COVID cases: AIADMK

'The DMK appears to take one stand while sitting in the opposition and something contrary to it after coming to power,' the AIADMK co-coordinator remarked.

Published: 19th January 2022 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

TN Leader of Opposition Edappadi Palaniswami (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Opposition AIADMK on Wednesday claimed there was hardly any justification in allowing state-owned liquor outlets and bars in Tamil Nadu to function amidst increasing coronavirus cases; and hit out at the ruling DMK government in its strategy to contain the pandemic.

Expressing concern over the huge crowds in front of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) shops despite the high transmissible trait of the contagion, former chief minister K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of double standards in permitting the TASMAC outlets to function when the COVID-19 infections have touched about 24,000 cases a day.

"When in opposition, the DMK staged agitations demanding closure of liquor outlets in the first week of May 2020, when Tamil Nadu saw a mere 775 cases per day. But, after coming to power, the DMK government is permitting the TASMAC outlets to operate in spite of rising cases," Palaniswami said in a statement here.

"What is the justification in keeping the liquor shops open when the coronavirus cases have peaked to about 24,000 a day," he asked and pointed out that Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian had indicated a sharp increase in cases after the Pongal festival holidays.

"The DMK appears to take one stand while sitting in the opposition and something contrary to it after coming to power," the AIADMK co-coordinator remarked while urging the state government to close the liquor shops immediately and save people's lives.

