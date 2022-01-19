Omicron milder, breathing difficulty is also not there, say doctors in Tiruchy

Sowmya Mani By

TIRUCHY: Covid cases have seen a steep rise since the beginning of 2022 in the district as it has across the rest of TN. The New Indian Express asked doctors to share what they have learnt about the new variant from the cases they have treated so far.

These doctors confirm that while delta, which drove the brutal second wave in India, affected both upper and lower respiratory tracts, including the lungs, Omicron primarily affected only the upper respiratory tract.

"We have been seeing a day-by-day increase in cases. However, hospitalisation is very limited. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, headache, myalgia, tiredness. While cases are increasing, we are seeing that many are managing in home isolation. Since lung involvement is not seen in most patients, we don't need to even take CT Chest in most cases," says Dr Sathish, Medicine Department, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH).

Doctors also say that unlike in the last wave, the admission rates remain low. Loss of smell and taste, common symptoms earlier, are also not usually present in Omicron patients.

"We have seen an increase in outpatient cases in the past two weeks. The admission rate remains low. Symptoms are also very mild, like fever, sore throat, body pain, loose stools, and headache. Breathing difficulty is also not there. Young patients with no other health issues are able to recover within a week. Older vaccinated patients are also able to recover fast," says Dr Akila Mani, Consultant Physician, Apollo Hospitals.

Doctors say vaccination has played a clear role in early recovery and in ensuring that symptoms remain mild.

"We are seeing a lot of difference in treatments and outcome of the elderly. Those vaccinated have milder symptoms and better outcomes compared to the unvaccinated. Most patients in the ICU are unvaccinated. We are able to see the clear benefits of vaccination," adds Dr Akila.

Dr Subramani, Deputy Director of Health Services, Tiruchy, says that there is a clear message, that everyone must get vaccinated. But even vaccinated people must wear masks and follow social distancing to reduce spread, he adds.