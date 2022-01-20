Do not use external influence to further service interests, Karaikal Collector warns government staff

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Collector Arjun Sharma warned government servants in the district against using political and external influences in furthering their interests.

In a circular issued to the heads of Karaikal's government offices on Tuesday, the Collector expressed disappointment over government employees using influences. Sharma said, "It is disheartening to see a few government servants approaching the Collectorate through members of political parties to get themselves transferred to offices of their choices or for cancellation of transfer orders issued by the office. Such instances constitute violation of Rule 20 of the Central Civil Services (conduct) Act, 1964. The government servants are, therefore, advised to refrain from such practices."

Sharma noted that individual government servants have approached members of the legislative assembly, prominent people, and politicians to exert pressure on the district administration to bear upon a "superior authority" in furthering their interests regarding their services.

He further said, "Government employees violating the provisions of CCS (Conduct) Act for the first time, would be advised by an appropriate disciplinary authority to refrain from using political influences or approaching MLAs. Those violating the provisions for the second time would be issued a written warning. A copy of the advice and the warnings would be placed in the annual performance reports (APR)."

Sharma told TNIE the heads of Karaikal's government offices would be the disciplinary authority and he would be the disciplinary authority for them, if necessary. There would be further action on government employees were there to be a violation of provisions for the third time or further, he added.