No illegality in ban imposed on use of purse seine nets: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday held that there is no illegality or unconstitutionality in banning the use of purse seine nets for fishing in Tamil Nadu.

Rejecting the contention of Jambulingam Kabadikunju, secretary of Poompuhar Traditional Fishermen Welfare Association, about neighbouring states allowing use of such nets, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu said that each State can have its own fishing policy.

"Rule 17 (7) of Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Rules, 2020, is not offending any provisions of the Constitution as each State can decide its own policy and policy of one State is not binding on another," the bench noted.

The ban has been in force for 22 years, the bench said. Government Pleader (GP) P Muthukumar pointed out the Supreme Court had rejected a plea to allow purse seine nets in another case. The petitioner’s counsel said the net ban affects lakhs of fishermen.