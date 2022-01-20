Photo exhibition to raise funds for kin of Puducherry journalists who succumbed to Covid

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a philanthropic gesture, an exhibition of photos by TNIE senior photojournalist G Pattabiraman to raise fund for the welfare of families of three Puducherry based journalists, who lost their lives to Covid-19, opened in Vanna Aruvi art gallery on Saint Therese Street on Thursday.

Puducherry PWD minister K Lakshminarayanan inaugurated the event which would go on till January 25. A total of 22 photos display the various socio-cultural aspects of the people of the Union territory, highlighting the unique composite lifestyle here, particularly the intermingling of French and Tamil cultures. Festivals, other events and nature have also been well captured in the photos displayed.

Several dignitaries including the Speaker of Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Selvam, Home Minister A Namassivayam and Leader of Opposition R Siva visited the exhibition and purchased works displayed.

Puducherry Print and Visual Media Journalist Association President R K Raja, senior journalist S Nadarajan and a host of media personnel attended the event.