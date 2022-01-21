Centre sanctions Rs 221.03 crore for nine-km Gudiyatham bypass road in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly two years after being approved, the Union government sanctioned Rs 221.03 crore for developing a nine-km bypass road for Gudiyatham.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday tweeted, construction of Bypass to Gudiyatham town including Land acquisition and shifting of NH 234 (Mangalore - Villupuram Road) (New NH 75) has been sanctioned with the budget outlay of Rs 221.03 crore.

Official sources from the National Highways wing of the State government said a nine-km stretch between Nellorpettai and Sethuvandai on NH 75 would be widened into a two lane road with paved shoulders. The bypass will ease congestion at Gudiyatham bus stand and private college junction.

The project would be executed under the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract model and the company should maintain the road for a few years, added sources. "Land acquisition has been completed in a few places and work will start soon," said an official.