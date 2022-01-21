STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin

The Chief Minister said the activities that were allowed and restricted during the complete lockdown on January 16 would be applicable for January 23 too

Published: 21st January 2022 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that a complete lockdown would be in force on January 23 (Sunday) with a view to preventing the spread of COVID-19. This decision has been taken considering the increasing case load in the state and in the interest of the welfare of the public, he said.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the activities that were allowed and restricted during the complete lockdown on January 16 would be applicable for January 23 too.

ALSO READ: 28,561 COVID cases in Tamil Nadu; Chennai continues to show downward trend

Also, in the interest of passengers arriving from other places to Chennai, autorickshaws and call taxis operated using mobile apps will be allowed to ferry them from Chennai Central Railway Station, Egmore Railway Station and Coimbatore bus terminus. The passengers can reserve their journey in these vehicles. This will apply to the district railway stations and other bus terminuses.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to cooperate with the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Lockdown COVID lockdown
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp