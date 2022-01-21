Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that a complete lockdown would be in force on January 23 (Sunday) with a view to preventing the spread of COVID-19. This decision has been taken considering the increasing case load in the state and in the interest of the welfare of the public, he said.

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the activities that were allowed and restricted during the complete lockdown on January 16 would be applicable for January 23 too.

Also, in the interest of passengers arriving from other places to Chennai, autorickshaws and call taxis operated using mobile apps will be allowed to ferry them from Chennai Central Railway Station, Egmore Railway Station and Coimbatore bus terminus. The passengers can reserve their journey in these vehicles. This will apply to the district railway stations and other bus terminuses.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to cooperate with the measures being taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19.