Daily COVID-19 cases near 30,000-mark in Tamil Nadu, infections slow down in Chennai

Recoveries went up to 28,48,163 with 21,684 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 1,87,358 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

Published: 21st January 2022 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 09:33 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers in PPE suit carry medical waste for disposal at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu on Friday added 29,870 coronavirus infections, pushing the caseload to 30,72,666 while 33 more fatalities took the death toll to 37,145 as the state continued to report an upward tick in new COVID-19 cases.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 7,038 followed by Coimbatore 3,653, Chengalpet 2,250, Kanyakumari 1,248, Thiruvallur 1,016, and Salem 1,009 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

Those who tested positive, included 22 returnees, from domestic and one individual from Nigeria.

A total of 1,54,282 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,02,90,114, the bulletin said.

