Coimbatore activist bags Kottai Ameer communal harmony award

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: From pledging his wife’s jewels to feed migrant workers to donating ambulances, J Mohammed Rafi (47) always believed in brotherhood. It is this belief that fetched the city-based activist Tamil Nadu government’s prestigious Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award, 2021.

Hailing from a poor background in Telungupalayam, Rafi is the fourth son among seven children. His father Jamisha was a mechanic. A Class IX drop out, Rafi is into real estate and the hotel business.

In 2009, he started the All Religious Affinity Movement to serve marginalised communities. Several times, he has coordinated movement of relief materials to people affected during cyclone and rain in Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai and Kerala.

During the first wave of Covid 19, he arranged food for migrant workers stuck in Coimbatore for 54 days consecutively. He used up his savings of Rs 7 lakh for this purpose. During lockdown in the second wave last year, he distributed biriyani packets to around 2,000 migrant workers and the poor for 45 days. Also, Rafi donated grocery kits containing 10 kg of rice and other essential materials to tribal communities and Sri Lankan refugees. He pledged over 100 sovereigns of his wife’s jewels to meet the expenses.

Speaking to TNIE, Rafi said, “I owe my success to the love and brotherhood people have for me. As a child, several people bought me new clothes during Deepavali. This communal harmony should flourish and be cherished in society. I started the movement in 2009 to promote brotherhood.”

He added, “It is an honour to receive the award and will encourage people to spread kindness. I am thankful for the society as well as the Tamil Nadu government.”

He will be presented a silver medal and Rs 25,000 by Chief Minister MK Stalin on Republic Day in Chennai.