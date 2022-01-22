Covid case count in Tamil Nadu crosses 30,000, infections coming down in Chennai

By PTI

CHENNAI: Continuing the rise in new Covid-19 cases, Tamil Nadu on Saturday breached the grim 30,000-mark by adding 30,744 infections to 31,03,410 till date, according to the Health Department.

A total of 33 people succumbed to the virus and took the death toll to 37,178 so far, a bulletin said here.

Recoveries aggregated to 28,71,535 with 23,372 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours leaving 1,94,697 active cases.

The last time when the State saw its daily infections crossing 30,000 was on May 13, 2021.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus infections with 6,452 followed by Coimbatore 3,886, Chengalpet 2,377, Kanyakumari 1,266, Salem 1,080, Tiruvallur 1,069, Erode 1,066, Tiruppur 1,014 while the remaining was spread across other districts.

A total of 1,55,648 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

This pushed the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,04,45,762, the bulletin said.

Those who tested positive today included 26 returnees from other places across the country, said the bulletin.

Tamil Nadu has inoculated 89.60 per cent of the population with single dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 while 66.80 per cent got the second, the Health Department said on Saturday.

During the 19th edition of the mega vaccination camp today, 14,29,736 people received the jab.

They comprise 3,68,797 who have got the first dose and 10,27,810 the second, a press release said.

The vaccination exercise covered also those in the age group of 15-18.

There were 25,66,535 people (76.70 per cent) who received the vaccination till date.

"Till date, 89.60 per cent received the first dose while 66.80 per cent the second, the release said. On the precautionary booster dose, the release said 33,129 people got it today, aggregating to 2,17,414 till date."

The State Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian inspected the mass exercise here in primary health centres, anganwadi centres, schools and others.

In view of the camp, the Minister said there would not be any inoculation programme on Sunday.