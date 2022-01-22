HC quashes 16 defamation cases filed against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin by AIADMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed 16 criminal defamation cases filed against DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin by the previous AIADMK government.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders following petitions filed by Stalin praying for quashing of the defamation cases. The defamation cases were filed by the previous regime after he had made comments on several issues including awarding of tenders and purchase of walkie talkies for police.

The cases were pending before the special court for trying cases related to MPs/MLAs in Chennai. Stalin approached the High Court seeking to stay the proceedings and subsequently, the court had stayed the proceedings. Later, the quash petitions were filed citing a GO issued in this effect. These petitions were heard by Justice Nirmal Kumar and the orders were reserved. Accepting the plea, he passed the orders quashing the criminal defamation cases.