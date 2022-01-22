STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC quashes 16 defamation cases filed against Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin by AIADMK

The defamation cases were filed by the previous regime after he had made comments on several issues including awarding of tenders and purchase of walkie talkies for police.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin speaking at the conclave in Coimbatore on Tuesday | U Rakesh Kumar

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed 16 criminal defamation cases filed against DMK president and Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin by the previous AIADMK government.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar passed the orders following petitions filed by Stalin praying for quashing of the defamation cases. The defamation cases were filed by the previous regime after he had made comments on several issues including awarding of tenders and purchase of walkie talkies for police.

The cases were pending before the special court for trying cases related to MPs/MLAs in Chennai. Stalin approached the High Court seeking to stay the proceedings and subsequently, the court had stayed the proceedings. Later, the quash petitions were filed citing a GO issued in this effect. These petitions were heard by Justice Nirmal Kumar and the orders were reserved. Accepting the plea, he passed the orders quashing the criminal defamation cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin AIADMK MK Stalin defamation Madras High Court DMK
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp