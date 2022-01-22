STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Leopard falls into cage at warehouse in Coimbatore's BK Pudur after five days of wait

The animal did not had water and feed for the last five days and steps will be taken to provide the same to the it.

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

The leopard after being entrapped in a cage in BK Pudur

The leopard after being entrapped in a cage in BK Pudur. (Photo| EPS)

By S Senthil Kumar
Express News Service

COIMBATORE: After five days of wait, the male leopard was finally fell into a cage setup for it at an abandoned warehouse in BK Pudur near Kuniyamuthur in the city in the wee hours on Saturday. 

Conservator of forest S Ramasubramanian said that soon after the big cat fell inside the cage the forest veterinary officer A Sukumar closely observed the animal's health, and found that there is no external injuries to it.

The animal did not had water and feed for the last five days and steps will be taken to provide the same to the it. After getting permission from The principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj the animal will be released inside the forest on Saturday morning.

"Though the animal did not attacked human and killed cattle frequently, the animal was trapped considering the safety of the public. The animal was also trapped safely in an automatic cage," said Ramasubramanian 

Ramasubramanian thanked the fire and rescue service personnel and police personnel for assisting the forest department and controlling the crowd in the last five days in an around warehouse soon after the animal entered to it. 

Forest department has setup two cages to facilitate the animal to fell into the cage naturally and his activities monitorered through six CCTV cameras and the animal was fell into one of the cage in the wee hours on Saturday, giving a big relief to the staff attached to the Coimbatore forest division.
 

