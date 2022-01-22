STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC refuses to stay urban civic polls, PILs to be heard physically on Monday

The bench allowed counsels to submit their arguments physically before the court on January 24 as an exception as there were some technical issues during the virtual hearing on Friday.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday refused to grant an interim stay on urban local body polls in Tamil Nadu and said the public interest litigations will be heard by it physically on Monday. First bench of Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice PD Audikesavalu heard the PILs, including one filed by retired joint director of health department Dr M Nakkeeran, virtually on Friday. 

Senior counsel for the petitioner, S Prabakaran, said the polls can be postponed considering the unfolding pandemic situation, and nothing would be lost as civic bodies have been headless for years. He said the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) had not factored in the surging cases.

The TNSEC had not even reviewed the number of containment zones in places where polls are proposed, Prabakaran said. Since people's lives are involved, polls can be delayed by two months, he said.

Senior Counsel ARL Sundaresan said that when the Supreme Court set the deadline for holding the polls the situation was different. TNSEC counsel Siva Shanmugam said the poll notification must be issued by January 27 as per the orders of the Supreme Court.

A COVID protocol circular has been issued by the poll body and all standard operating procedures followed during rural local body polls will be adhered to in urban polls too, he said. The bench allowed counsels to submit their arguments physically before the court on January 24 as an exception as there were some technical issues during the virtual hearing on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Tamil Nadu urban civic polls Tamil Nadu urban polls Tamil Nadu Election Commission
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp