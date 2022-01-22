STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rowdy on the run nabbed after car chase by Tamil Nadu police near Haryana

Rowdy K Thiyagu alias Thiyagarajan of Kancheepuram was brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody.

Published: 22nd January 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 04:05 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rowdy K Thiyagu alias Thiyagarajan of Kancheepuram, who was on the run, was arrested by Tamil Nadu police near the Haryana border on Thursday. He was brought to Chennai and remanded in judicial custody. A special team under Addl SP S Velladurai received information that Thiyagu was hiding in Delhi.

Based on that, the team reached South Indian Madrasi Colony in New Delhi. He was hiding at the house of Arumugam, an associate. But, before police could reach the place, he fled in a car driven by Rajkumar. The car was headed for Haryana. After a chase, the team arrested Thiyagu near the Haryana border. Arumugam and Rajkumar were also arrested and brought to Chennai.  

Following the alleged death of gangster Sridhar Dhanapalan in 2017, his men formed their own gangs. Among the factions, two were most notorious. One was led by Sridhar's close associate Dinesh, while the other one was led by Sridhar's relative Thaniga. Thiyagu was a close associate of Dinesh. The Home Department posted 'Encounter Specialist' S Velladurai at Kanchipuram in December last year to nab them.

