Suki Sivam urges Tamil Nadu government to restore status of temples as 'kendras' of Hinduism

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Well-known spiritual orator Suki Sivam has made a strong plea to the DMK government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin to restore the status of temples as 'kendras' (nucleus) of Hinduism again.

"When asked which are the kendras for Hinduism, some said temples and others said mutts. But the prevailing situation indicates that beyond temples and mutts, the ashrams run by certain individuals have assumed the status of kendras of Hinduism. Therefore, if the HR and CE Department thwarts this state of affairs and restore temples as the kendras, it would be a big boon to the religion," Sivam explained.

This remark of Suki Sivam, made during the HR and CE advisory committee meeting chaired by the Chief Minister on Thursday, is likely to trigger a debate in the coming days. Referring to the demand for abolishing the HR and CE Department, Sivam highlighted the practical difficulties in doing so.

"For example, Palani Murugan temple has a deposit of over Rs 600 crore. If the temple is to be given to individuals, who will get this huge amount? So, the HR and CE Department should exist forever. I wish to register this view strongly," he added.

Sivam also demanded that the HR and CE Department have an official spokesperson to counter allegations from different quarters. “I have been portrayed as an anti-Hindu by many. Now, the government has changed that by making me a member of the advisory committee for the HR and CE Department. I thank the Chief Minister for this," Sivam added.

He also said streamlining of the HR and CE Department under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister after a long time is indeed a significant move.

Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar welcomed the implementation of many new schemes and steps to improve facilities for devotees at temples. He said the HR and CE Act, 1958, which is in force now, is a model to other States. "So, it is enough if we continue to enforce this Act," he added.

Adigalar also said literary and religious discourses could be organised online during the pandemic. Desa Mangayarkkarasi said the Chief Minister listens to the positive aspects and shortcomings that come to his attention. Tharanipathy Rajkumar said the Chief Minister had conveyed a message to Hindus living in Tamil Nadu and those who opposed him by chairing this meeting.