Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announces Rs 11.32 crore aid for fishermen

The CM made these announcements after meeting the representatives of fishermen associations from across the State. Stalin said he would consider all their demands.

Published: 22nd January 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 05:51 AM

Dark clouds loom over the Kasimedu Fishing Harbour on Wednesday Evening . (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday announced that Rs.5.66 crore would be given to owners of 125 fishing boats whose vessels were damaged after being seized by Sri Lankan authorities.

Similarly, Rs.5.66 crore will be given as compensation to owners of 105 fishing boats as compensation for damage suffered during the recent northeast monsoon. The CM made these announcements after meeting the representatives of fishermen associations from across the State. Stalin said he would consider all their demands.

Of Rs 5.66 crore to be given to boats damaged in Sri Lanka, the Chief Minister said Rs. 5 lakh each would be given to owners of 108 boats while Rs.1.50 lakh each would be disbursed to owners of 17 country boats.

Regarding the release of fishermen still under Sri Lankan custody, the CM explained the steps being taken. Fisheries Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, DMK MP Kanimozhi, and representatives of fishers association would be meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi soon in this regard, Stalin said.  

A few days ago, the CM had expressed his disappointment over Tami Nadu fishermen being remanded by a court in Sri Lanka and urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to secure their release at the earliest.

Ministers Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Tamil Nadu Fisheries Development Corporation Chairman N Gowthaman, Ramanathapuram MP Khader Batcha Muthuramalingam, Fisheries Department Secretary TS Jawahar and senior officials were present during the meeting.

