Tiger census at Tamil Nadu's Kalakkad to begin on Monday, 29 teams to take part

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The officials at Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) are engaged in last-minute preparations as the tiger census in the district is set to start from Ambasamudram division on Monday.

Citing that the census is not confined just to the borders of KMTR, Ambasamudram Division Deputy Director Shenbagapriya said as many as 29 teams of forest personnel will participate in the census.

Tirunelveli Field Director and Conservator of Forest Senthil Kumar said that the tiger estimation is conducted every four years and the training for the forest personnel was delayed for few days this year due to the monsoon.

"Equipment required to carry out the census have been distributed and the sightings will be recorded in the mobile application installed in the cell phones of the forest personnel," he said.

Meanwhile, in view of the World Wetland Day that falls on February 2, 2022, District Forest Officer R Murugan announced a photography competition for the residents of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. The residents have been requested to send their pictures related to wetlands on or before January 25, 2022. "The competition aims at spreading awareness on the importance of wetlands," he added.