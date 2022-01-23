STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Classical Tamil Chairs in five South East Asian universities soon: CM MK Stalin

The State government will take steps to create Classical Tamil Chairs in five universities in South East Asian countries, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday.

Published: 23rd January 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The State government will take steps to create Classical Tamil Chairs in five universities in South East Asian countries, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday.

Presenting the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Awards to Tamil scholars, Stalin also announced that the Medvakkam-Sholinganallur Road will be renamed as Semmozhi Salai as the new premises for the Central Classical Tamil Institute (CICT) is located on the road."Tamil is not an offshoot of any language; many languages have blossomed from Tamil. Only Tamils name their children after their language," the CM said. 

He recalled how Karunanidhi had fulfilled the dream of declaring Tamil as a classical language and that in 2007, Karunanidhi had allotted 16 acres in Perumbakkam to establish a permanent building for CICT. The campus was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12, he added. 

As the Classical Tamil Award was not presented since 2010 due to political reasons, the DMK government has now selected scholars for the award, said CM. The award entails Rs 10 lakh cash prize, citation, and a bronze statue of former CM M Karunanidhi.

The DMK patriarch had established Semmozhi Tamil Research Trust in CICT by donating Rs 1 crore. On behalf of this Trust, the Kalaignar M Karunanidhi Semmozhi Tamil Award is presented to a scholar every year who contributes to archaeology, numismatics, literature, linguistics, etc.

The first award was given to a Tamil scholar from Finland, Asko Parpola, in 2010 for the year 2009. Pon Kothandaraman, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Madras, received the award from the Chief Minister for the year 2011.  

10 TN scholars receive awards

The others who received the award are Professor E Sudaramurthy, former Vice Chancellor, Tamil University (2012); Professor P Maruthanayakam, former Registrar, Pondicherry University (2013); Professor K Mohanrasu, president, Thirukkural Research Centre, University of Madras (2014); Professor Maraimalai Ilakkuvanar, former Tamil professor, Presidency College, Chennai (2015); retired Professor K Rajan, Pondicherry University (2016) ; Poet Erode Thamizhanban, retired professor, New College, Chennai (2018); Professor K Sivamani, former Principal, Karanthai College, Thanjavur (2019). Two scholars could not make it to the event. They will be presented with the award later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin Central Classical Tamil Institute M Karunanidhi Classical Tamil Awards Semmozhi Salai Classical Tamil Chairs
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp