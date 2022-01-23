STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project: Tamil Nadu government rejects Karnataka's objection

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, after a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, said the State is preparing to take on Tamil Nadu on interstate river disputes.

Published: 23rd January 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Cauvery in spate at Hogenakkal.

A view of Cauvery in spate at Hogenakkal. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dismissing the objection raised by Karnataka for Phase II of the Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project to be implemented at a cost of Rs 4,600 crore, Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan on Saturday said, "Tamil Nadu has legal rights to implement the project as per the orders of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the Supreme Court."

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday, after a virtual meeting with his cabinet colleagues, said the State is preparing to take on Tamil Nadu on interstate river disputes and an all-party meeting will be held in the first week of February. 

Bommai said that the government has already raised objection to the Hogenakkal drinking water project and inter-linking of rivers planned by TN. "We have already filed petitions before the SC. We have appealed to the Central Water Commission not to approve these projects," he said.

Saturday's meeting discussed legal disputes related to Krishna and Cauvery river basins, and the Mahadayi project. 

Meanwhile, referring to the objections raised by Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol to the project announced by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 20, Durai Murugan said, "When the CWDT gave its final verdict on February 5, 2007, it had allocated water based on the Cauvery irrigation area to each of the riparian States."

The final verdict had also specified that 2.2 tmcft of water could be for consumptive use. Tamil Nadu got 25.71 tmcft of water based on permitted irrigation schemes and 2011 census. This was also upheld by the SC in 2018. 

As per Clause 18 of the final verdict of the CWDT, Tamil Nadu has been given the right to utilise water for drinking requirements.  "If water is released from any reservoir for domestic consumption, distribution for local bodies and industries, etc, that would be accounted against the State concerned. This has been clarified in the final verdict of the CWDT," the minister added.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hogenakkal Drinking Water Project Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal Durai Murugan Karnataka Hogenakkal project
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 
OPINION | Yogi Adityanath is no alternative to PM Modi
K Ganesh teaching hundreds of students in one of his counselling sessions | Express
Retired IAF sergeant turned teacher lays runways to glory
Central Board of Secondary Education (Photo | PTI)
'3 idiots' fame school yet to get CBSE affiliation after over two decades since its inception

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp