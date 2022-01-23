Madras HC tells state government to use drones to assess quantum of mining

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: "Mines and minerals and anything under the earth are the nation's wealth, and belong to we, the people of India," the Madras High Court recently said, adding that none should be allowed to exploit natural resources for unjust gain.

Justice SM Subramaniam made this statement while disposing of a batch of petitions filed by The Associated Cement Companies Limited, located at Madukarai village in Coimbatore. He stressed that although industrial development is the nation's development, wealth and the public interest must be protected, and the interest of the nation and its properties should never be compromised.

Rejecting the relief sought in the petitions, the judge directed the petitioners to pay the royalty as demanded in the impugned demand notices within four weeks.

He also told the government authorities concerned to use drones to measure the land where the petitioners are mining, and accordingly assess the quantum of minerals and limestone removed.

The royalty amount should be determined by ascertaining the consumption factors and findings of the drone measurement, and the shortfall should be recovered, he ordered, and directed the authorities to file an ‘action taken’ report and within four months. The writ petitions were filed in 2002 challenging the demand notice for royalty, issued by government authorities for mining.